Gislason: Patience is also required against Estonia

Tallinn (AP) – The German national handball team are optimistic about the EM qualifier against Estonia on Sunday (3.15 p.m. / ZDF) in Tallinn.

Three days after the painful 25:21 at the start against Bosnia-Herzegovina in front of empty rows in Düsseldorf, mistakes must not be repeated. “We have to patiently wait for our chances to throw,” national coach Alfred Gislason said in a video link from the Estonian capital on Saturday. The opponent at the start was by no means underestimated.

After the final training on Friday, the DHB selection flew to Tallinn by charter on Saturday. In the hotel, all players were first tested for the corona virus and are expected to stay in their rooms on Sunday morning until the results are available. By studying videos and data, Gislason got his team in the mood for the second opponent of the European Championship qualification. “I can’t wait to see this game and the team,” said the 61-year-old Icelandic. Despite the narrow defeat in Austria, Estonia played there “a good and smooth handball”.

The Group 2 match in Tallinn will also take place in front of empty stands. Nevertheless, the German team is motivated. “We’re sure we can perform well there. We are in a good mood, the boys are totally focused, ”said DHB sports director Axel Kromer and congratulated the hosts: everything was“ superbly organized ”by the Estonians.

The day before, Gislason had announced two changes in the DHB team. Goalkeeper Silvio Heinevetter will be replaced by Till Klimpke from HSG Wetzlar. In addition, background player Paul Drux from Füchsen Berlin enters Fabian Böhm’s squad.