Radeon RX 6800 XT Pulse, Sapphire plays the teasing card

Sapphire continues to tease its fans’ curiosity about its upcoming “home” of the Radeon RX 6000 series. After posting a photo reminiscent of the Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro +, the manufacturer is taking the same approach for its Radeon RX 6800 XT Pulse.

AMD’s longtime partner, Sapphire, confirms that several custom versions of the Radeon RX 6000 series are planned. For a few days now, the Radeon RX 6800 XT has been highlighted by the Nitro + and Pulse editions. The latter just came out. The photo shows part of the design of the card. We have no information about its mechanics and frequencies.

Radeon RX 6800 XT Pulse, what do we know?

The “Pulse” offering attacks prices with the promise of revised versions, but with more attractive prices than other versions such as the “Nitro” offering. It is likely that Sapphire is working on a version with the frequencies recommended by AMD (Pulse) and an immediately overclocked edition (Pulse OC).

The picture shows an imposing map. More than two expansion slots are required. The cooling is based on three fans of the same size. Knowing that Sapphire has already announced its Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 reference cards, these Pulse and Pulse OC editions are positioned one step higher without however competing with the NITRO + family.

Sapphire, Radeon RX 6800 XT and 6800, announces its versions with AMD design