Browser war, Internet Explorer takes a leap forward!?

The internet browser market is dominated by three main players: Google, Microsoft and Mozilla. This first place adventure is the origin of an uphill battle between Chrome, Microsoft Edge (Chromium) and Firefox.

If these three names dominate the sector, there are other alternatives. We can quote Opera, Vivaldi or Safari (Apple). However, their presence is low. We also have Internet Explorer, which is no longer really relevant to today’s needs and uses today. It is still suggested for reasons of compatibility. Microsoft recommends giving it up in favor of the new Edge. This browser is now the focus of all attention with rapid developments accompanied by advanced features.

Chris Jackson, Microsoft engineer, explains on this subject

“Internet Explorer must now be viewed as a compatibility solution. We don’t support newer web standards, and while many websites perform very well, developers simply don’t test Internet Explorer overall. You test with modern browsers. “”

Internet Explorer, a rapidly growing market share

However, it is not easy to change usages and behaviors, especially when there is no problem. Suddenly, Internet Explorer still has its fans. Not everyone is ready to give it up. The latest figures from netMarketShare even show a smiling trend.

In October 2020, the browser increased its market share. The attendance increased from 3.88% (September) to 5.57% (October). Progress is important to catch up with another browser, Mozilla’s Firefox.

At the beginning of November 2020, Chrome was almost 70%, Microsoft Edge was 10.22% and Firefox was 7.22%.

In the eyes of Microsoft, it is not a good idea to keep browsing Internet Explorer. This note applies to all Windows versions.

“If you are running Windows 7, the latest version of Internet Explorer that you can install is Internet Explorer 11. However, Internet Explorer 11 is no longer supported on Windows 7. We recommend installing the new Microsoft Edge. The new Microsoft Edge is designed to bring you the best of the internet, with more control and more privacy while browsing. “

However, Microsoft can smile as Microsoft Edge adoption is improving every month. He makes rapid progress. In October, the 10% mark was exceeded for the first time. Firefox doesn’t seem to be able to stop this dynamic.

The ultimate goal is to regain control of Google and its Chrome browser. The latter is used today by 7 PCs under 10 worldwide.