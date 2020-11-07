The world is waiting for the next US president

Washington (AP) – The electoral drama in the United States drags on. Even more than 72 hours after the last polls closed, it was still not definitively certain on Saturday who would be the president of the White House.

Almost everything indicates that Democratic challenger Joe Biden, 77, won. However, it is still conceivable that Donald Trump (74) could stay in power for four more years. The wait has increasingly become a test of patience – for the United States with nearly 330 million people, but also for the rest of the world.

On Saturday, all eyes were on the decisive states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. Everywhere, Biden was now ahead of Trump, even though the outgoing president had led in part at the start. The head of the former vice president of Barack Obama on Saturday afternoon (3:00 p.m. CET) nowhere had more than 30,000 votes. Since Friday, the last votes have only arrived in increments of a few hundred.

Americans aren’t the only ones waiting for a barrage to break that could lead the voting computers of Cautious TV stations and the AP news agency to declare the race decided. Instead, analysts at CNN, Fox, or NBC continued to tap on their giant screens with the map of the United States and showed where the number of votes remained hanging. Districts such as Allegheny, Clayton or Clark counties – which very few people outside the United States have heard of until now – are receiving enormous attention.

From Saturday afternoon, Biden would only have to win Pennsylvania with its 20 voters to secure the majority of the 270 voters needed for victory. After the races which have already been decided in the majority of American states, he has at least 253 votes for sure. He also appears to have practically won Arizona with his eleven voters. To Trump, the states of North Carolina and Alaska looked good – but that wouldn’t be enough for him. He’s been citing 213 votes for days.

The tally is dragging this year due to the high turnout and the corona pandemic. Many states have adjusted their rules on postal voting, among other things, so as not to put voters at risk of infection at the polling station. Millions of Americans have used it. The president is not elected directly in the USA, but by an electoral assembly (Electoral College) in December. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

In a speech on Friday evening (local time), Biden called on his compatriots to calm down and was confident in the victory. “We will win this race with a clear majority and the nation behind us,” said the longtime senator from his hometown of Wilmington. However, he refrained from declaring himself the winner – as Trump did on election night. Behind the scenes, however, Biden’s team was already working out the details of a speech in the event of ultimate success.

The former vice president called on the Americans to unite: “We may be opponents, but we are not enemies.” It’s time to let go of the anger. It is also likely to be a reaction to Trump, who for days – and without evidence – poses as a victim of systematic voter fraud and calls for an immediate end to the tally.

He reiterated the allegations on Twitter on Saturday. There are now criticisms of his behavior in his own party. But Trump has made it clear that he does not want to accept defeat. He threatens a wave of lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Meanwhile, Biden announced that with possible future Vice President Kamala Harris, he has begun preparing to take over government affairs – including taking action against the corona pandemic. Americans who are already dead can no longer be helped – but “we can save many lives in the future.” Biden accuses Trump of failing in the Corona crisis and causing the deaths of many Americans. The number of new infections each day reached record highs of more than 120,000 this week.

In the other states, the situation on Saturday afternoon (3:00 p.m. CET) was as follows:

PENNSYLVANIA (20 voices):

In the northeastern state, Trump at times led with over 700,000 votes at the start of the count. But Biden increasingly caught up with the postal vote tally and took the lead on Friday. He now has nearly 29,000 votes ahead.

GEORGIA (16 votes):

In the Southeastern state, Trump initially led with more than 300,000 votes. During the count, the lead melted. Biden now has over 7,000 votes ahead. It is less than 0.1 percentage point. If a new tally is expected, each vote must be re-analyzed, which could take until the end of November. Democrats haven’t won Georgia since 1992.

ARIZONA (11 voices):

The AP News Agency and Fox Television had slammed the state against Biden early on election night. Other media have held back. During the countdown, Trump was able to catch up. Biden recently held a lead of nearly 30,000 votes.

NEVADA (6 voices):

In the desert state with the gambling stronghold of Las Vegas, Biden looked like limited success. He led the last time with over 22,600 votes.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

In the East Coast state, Trump led with more than 70,000 votes, which Biden could hardly catch up with. Special feature: In North Carolina, postal votes are always counted, which are received before November 12 – nine days after polling day. A result was no longer expected on Friday. Alaska, where there were no results either, is considered a safe bank for Trump.