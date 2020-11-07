International

Surface Go 2: Microsoft releases new update with stability improvements and more

rej November 7, 2020

Surface Go 2 was announced in May with ideal specifications for those who want a basic home desktop PC, as well as a very sleek design. Now a new firmware update is coming for the computer which is receiving stability improvements and other fixes for the issues.

The new update is coming for all Surface Go 2 devices running Windows 10 that have the November 2019 Update, version 1903 or newer installed. It improves Bluetooth connectivity, WiFi and connection to Surface Dock 2.

Consult the detailed file published by Microsoft:

Surface 1.0.1.1: general improvement in system stability; Intel – Net – 21.110.3.2: WiFi stability improvement and troubleshooting related to Windows troubleshooting; Intel Corporation – Bluetooth 21.110.0.3: improved Bluetooth stability; Surface Firmware 2.49.139.0 and Extension 5.5.0.0: Improves reliability of Surface Dock 2 during wakeup over LAN scenarios and improves overall stability Surface PD – Firmware – 2.6.0.0: Updates connector power profile USB-C.

