Thousands of people at the ‘lateral thinking’ demonstration in Leipzig

Leipzig (dpa) – Due to the high number of visitors, the organizers of the ‘lateral thinking’ protest in downtown Leipzig briefly halted their rally against corona politics. They called on the few thousand participants to make full use of the event space.

After about half an hour the rally continued. The police had previously significantly enlarged the meeting area. The registered rally for 16,000 participants at Augustusplatz was extended to the city center ring road and adjacent streets on Saturday afternoon so that the large numbers of protesters could keep the distance to a minimum.

Initially, many participants did not, hardly anyone wore a nose and mouth cover. “The emergency services talk to people without a mask, if we are shown a certificate we compare it with the information on the identity card,” a police spokeswoman said. “But it’s hard to completely control with that amount.” Police initially did not provide any official information on the number of participants. Augustusplatz was already crowded at the start of the rally at 1 p.m.

The founder of “think outside the box”, Michael Ballweg, accused police of the crowd which disrupted the construction of the event on Friday evening and Saturday morning. “Despite ongoing legal proceedings, we were not allowed to build,” Ballweg told the German news agency. The city initially wanted to move the event to the outskirts, and the higher administrative court in Bautzen did not approve the gathering in the city until Saturday morning. “We could have installed 19 more speaker towers in the side streets, and then the participants could have dispersed,” Ballweg said.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the “lateral thinkers” protests in Munich have suffered further legal defeats. The Bavarian Administrative Court on Saturday dismissed two complaints related to protests, both this Sunday and from Monday to Sunday next week. The city of Munich had previously banned demos for infection protection.

An event with around 120,000 people was supposed to take place on the Theresienwiese this Sunday. Despite a request from the Senate, the organizer has not provided any credible proof of its real desire to hold these announced meetings, indicates the press release from the administrative court.

Unlike previous meetings in Munich and the Leipzig meeting, the demonstrations of November 8-15 in Munich were not mentioned on the web pages and social networks of the “lateral thinking” movement. It is also not clear that these events are announced or prepared in any way, the court continued. No other legal recourse can be brought against the resolutions.

The complaints of the “lateral thinkers” were directed against the decisions of the Munich Administrative Court. This confirmed the ban imposed by the city on Friday and rejected an urgent request from organizers. The court referred to the infection protection law. The “lateral thinking” movement has protested the Corona measures for months – the distance requirements and the mask requirement are often ignored.