Nuremberg at home draws against Düsseldorf

Nuremberg (dpa) – 1. FC Nuremberg have not lost their leadership weakness against Fortuna Düsseldorf and are stuck in the cellar of the 2nd Bundesliga.

Saturday before the international break, the Franks did not go beyond a bad 1-1 (1: 1) against the team of coach Uwe Rösler. Nuremberg is now winless for five games and even temporarily slipped to 16th place on Matchday 7.

Manuel Schäffler (15th minute / penalty hand) gave “Club” a 1-0 lead with his second goal of the season for the sixth time this season. Kenan Karaman (30), also with his second goal, equalized the relegated Bundesliga from Düsseldorf.

Both teams made many mistakes going forward in a duel at a very manageable level. In the final stages, Fortuna acted a bit more forcefully and was even closer to the winning goal than the hosts.