Röttgen positions itself on economy and ecology

Berlin (dpa) – In the race for the presidency of the CDU, candidate Norbert Röttgen announces focusing on economic issues for supporters of his competitor Friedrich Merz.

“I have always been ordoliberal,” he told “Spiegel”. “After the pandemic, the CDU must be reoriented in terms of economic policy on a clear regulatory basis.” He called on his party to “refine its regulatory profile as the main brand of the CDU”. The distinguished foreign politician has thus taken positions previously held by conservative economic politician Merz.

Röttgen has so far been seen more as a foreign policy maker, but on Saturday he also campaigned on Twitter to allow economic and climate policy to go hand in hand. His advice on an “integrative management style” could also be seen as an argument against Merz. He was outraged at the postponement of the CDU electoral party congress due to the corona pandemic, attacked the “party establishment” and addressed personal reproaches to the third candidate, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia , Armin Laschet.

CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urged the future losers in the power struggle for the party leadership to support the winner. The CDU will only be able to hold the elections next year “successfully if this party and the Union as a whole truly stay together. And until the last man and the last woman together roll up their sleeves and fight, ”Kramp-Karrenbauer said Friday night at a virtual convention of the local political association CDU and CSU. Bundestag elections and six national elections are scheduled for next year.

That’s why she expects each of the three candidates to “work with the other two if they don’t win.” May the three unite, ”Kramp-Karrenbauer said. She expects the party convention scheduled for January 16 “to send a clear signal: this party is entering this election year as one.”

According to a recent poll, a majority of sister party CSU members want the future CDU leader to be a joint candidate for Union chancellor – and not their own party leader, Markus Söder. 59% of those polled said they should be the new CDU president, as the RTL / ntv “trend barometer” shows on Saturday. Only around 32% of Christian Socialists advocated the Bavarian Prime Minister as an opponent of SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz. Possible context: Nine out of ten CSU students are “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with Söder’s work in Bavaria.

Opinion research institute Forsa interviewed more than 660 CSU members from late October to early November. According to its own information, the Bavarian party has around 140,000 party pounds. In the sister party, the CDU, there are certainly voices that would make Söder a candidate for chancellor rather than one of the presidential candidates of the CDU, given his good poll results.