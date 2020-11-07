International

Mondly: Huawei’s AppGallery receives new language teaching app

rej November 7, 2020

The app will be officially showcased at the upcoming AppGallery Developer Webinar called “Grow with AppGallery in China” or “Grow with AppGallery in China”, literally translated.

Wang Heng, vice president of global partnerships at Huawei, commented on the news:

“At the same time, we look forward to supporting Mondly and our other developer partners based in Europe with the assistance they need to get listed and enjoy millions of downloads. That’s why we’re featuring Mondly as one of the case studies in the upcoming “HUAWEI Developer Webinar – Grow with AppGallery in China.”

If you still don’t know Mondly, this is one of the most used language teaching apps in the world, with 41 language options to learn using advanced features like virtual reality and a robot with speech Recognition.

Mondly is now available for Android and iOS through Google Play and AppStore, but it finally arrives in the Huawei store which already has more than 2 million developers involved in the HMS system – Huawei Mobile Services, where more than 96,000 applications have already been integrated. to your HMS heart.

