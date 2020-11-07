Xiaomi Roidmi NEX2 Plus: discover the new 2 in 1 wireless vacuum cleaner from China

Xiaomi is diversifying its operations more and more. Today, he is moving more and more towards household items. Proof of this is the new IoT system that it launched this week and is expected to be delivered in several products. However, today we are here to talk about the Roidmi NEX2 Plus, a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner announced by the Chinese.

The Roidmi NEX2 Plus comes with some very versatile features. It can suck up water and dust and even has accessories that even allow it to be a floor polish, to let everything shine at home. See how quick and easy switching is in the GIF below:

The floor cleaner has NEX-V design, which allows you to use it to clean floors, tiles and even carpets thanks to its non-marking waterproof fibers and anti-roll system, which prevents the carpet from being pulled by the digital 120,000 rpm motor with 150 W suction power.

And if you have hardwood floors at home, there’s no need to worry, as the varnish always dries quickly to prevent staining.





The battery of the Roidmi NEX2 Plus can last up to 80 minutes and clean an environment up to 450 square meters, then be recharged in the wireless charger included in the kit.

The advertised price is 2,599 yuan, or approximately R $ 2,112.27 in direct conversion. However, if you are in China, you can take advantage of the special Singles Day discount on November 11, when the price drops to 1,799 yuan (~ R $ 1,462.09). Unfortunately, there is still no availability for Brazil.

