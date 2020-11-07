Green Coatings Market: Set To Grow At Healthy CAGR Forecast 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems LLC

The Green Coatings Market business report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The major topics such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied in detail in this report. According to this report, new highs will be made in the Green Coatings Market in 2020 – 2026. Additionally, businesses can get highly benefited with this information to decide on their production and marketing strategies. The Green Coatings Market business report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

The Global Green Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 89.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 142.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the growth of demand and market value can be attributed to the regulations about the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and the advantages of eco-friendly coatings with minimalistic emissions of VOC.

Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating SystemsBASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., PPG Industries , RPM International , The Sherwin-Williams Company, TIKKURILA OYJ, Walter Wurdack , GLOBAL Encasement , Koninklijke DSM N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Momentive, OMNOVA Solutions , Covestro AG, and The Arkema Group.

Market Definition: Global Green Coatings Market

Green Coatings are environmentally accommodating coatings that emit almost zero volatile organic compounds during the manufacturing process. They do not requiring solvents for their usage and are used individually in a number of applicable industries. They are sustainable eco-friendly products that are produced in a number of different types.

Market Drivers:

Stringent regulations set by the authorities regarding the emissions of volatile organic compounds is driving the green coatings market as these emit almost zero emissions

Increasing environmental awareness in the developing regions displaying larger spend on infrastructure is also driving the market as these infrastructure require eco-friendly and sustainable coating material

Market Restraints:

Instability of cost of raw materials is expected to restrain the market growth

High initialization and investment costs is also expected to restrain the market growth

Geographical Coverage of Green Coatings Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Segmentation: Global Green Coatings Market

By Type Waterborne Coatings Powder Coatings High-Solids Coatings Radiation and UV-Cured Coatings

By Application Architectural Coatings Interior and Exterior Building Products Construction Products Decorative Coatings Industrial Coatings Coil Coatings Electrical Steel Motors Extrusion Coatings Agricultural Finishes Automotive Coatings Original Equipment Manufacturer & Refinish Car Wheels Agricultural and Industrial Equipment Packaging Coatings Food & Beverage Healthcare Consumer Packaged Goods Personal Care and Cosmetics Industrial Chemicals Can Coatings Wood Coatings Construction Products Furniture Wood Finishes Consumer Stains & Finishes Aerospace Coatings Others



Key Pointers of the Report

The Green Coatings Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Green Coatings Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Green Coatings Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

