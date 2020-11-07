Check out the trailer: “ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ” coming soon on Androd and iOS

In 2017, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was announced for Nintendo Switch after being very well received on Xbox, PS4 and PC. Now the game will reach even more popular operating systems: Android and iOS.

The confirmation came via the trailer released today where you can see what the graphics of the already pre-registered game will look like on Google Play in the US. Check-out:

One of the best news is, however, that the game will be completely ported to these platforms, retaining all of the missions, zones, full character dubbing and features found on consoles and the PC, all with just one. purchase to purchase the game, without additional in-app purchases, which should be very popular with gamers.

The price in app stores in Brazil is still undefined, but we already know that it will sell for 10 US dollars, which translates to around 54 R $ in direct conversion, not including fees and taxes. additional.

One of the only differences from the consoles will be the onscreen controls, which are essential for mobile games, but from what we see in the trailer, they must be very well suited in this New version.