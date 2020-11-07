Erzgebirge Aue wants to sign Zinédine Zidane’s son

Enzo Zidane is the eldest son of the Real coach and is currently without a club.

Aue (AP) – Second division football club FC Erzgebirge Aue want to sign Real Madrid coach Zinédine Zidane’s son. Club president Helge Leonhardt confirmed this to the German press agency on Saturday. The online portal “Tag24” made a first report. “Discussions have been going on with Enzo’s adviser, Alan Zidane Fernández, for about four weeks. The negotiations are well advanced. However, the lockdown prevents the swift implementation of the transfer, ”explained Leonhardt.

Enzo Zidane is the eldest son of the Real coach and is currently without a club. The 25-year-old played for Spain’s second division UD Almería last season and could bolster Saxony’s attacking midfielder if signed up.

Aue’s assistant coach Marc Hensel has dealt a lot with the former France U-19 international, according to Leonhardt. “If the chance presents itself, we have to strike. Enzo wants to develop and wants to get out of Madrid. He would have the chance to do it in Aue, where he can fully concentrate on football, ”Leonhardt said.