Air separation Plant Market: To Gain Massive CAGR Growth 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- Air Liquide, Linde, Praxair Technology,Air Products and Chemicals

Summary of the Report

Global Air separation Plant Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.74 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for photovoltaic products and plasma display channels.

Major Key Players of the Air separation Plant Market

Air Liquide (France), Linde (Ireland), Praxair Technology, (UK), Air Products and Chemicals, (US), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION (Japan), UIG (USA), ENERFLEX (Canada), Technex, Astim (Europe), BD|SENSORS GmbH (Germany), Toro Equipment (Europe), WesTech Engineering, (USA), Lenntech B.V. (Europe), Gulf Gases, (USA), Linde (Germany), Instrument & Supply, (USA), JBI Water & Wastewater (USA), H2FLOW EQUIPMENT INC (Canada), HABA tuotteet (US), Eco-Tech, (US), RCBC Global Inc (Germany) and others.

Market Definition: Global Air separation Plant Market

Air separation plant deals with separation of atmospheric air into nitrogen and oxygen. Sometimes it also deals with other gases such as argon, and other gases. It has its wide application in iron & steel, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and others. Stringent safety and environmental regulations may act as the major driver in the growth of air separation plant market. Technical and cost factors may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

Stringent safety and environmental regulations, this act as driver to the market.

Increase industrial development activities in MEA, this act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints:

Technical and cost factors is the restraints to the market.

Geographical Coverage of Air separation Plant Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Segmentation: Global Air separation Plant Market

By Gas

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

Diesel

By Type

Cryogenic

Non-cryogenic Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Membrane Separation Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA)



By End User

Iron & Steel

Oil & Gas Upstream Downstream

Chemical

Healthcare

food & beverage

Glass industry

Coal gasification

