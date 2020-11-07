Demo “Thinking outside the box” started in Leipzig

No easy task for the police in Leipzig: 27 demonstrations in one day, tens of thousands of people from different camps and positions, extremists on the right and on the left.

Leipzig (dpa) – After a tug of war, a ‘lateral thinking’ demonstration against the Corona measures has started in downtown Leipzig. Very few of the few thousand participants wore a mask or were able to maintain the minimum distance of one and a half meters.

The space between the Gewandhaus and the Leipzig Opera was already crowded by midday. “Control is almost impossible for us,” said Leipzig police spokesman Olaf Hoppe.

The city wanted to move the rally to the New Fair car parks outside the city center. The higher administrative court of Bautzen then ruled that the demonstration with 16,000 people could take place on Augustusplatz, as the city announced on Saturday morning.

In contrast, the organizers of the “lateral thinkers” protests in Munich suffered further legal defeats. The Bavarian Administrative Court on Saturday dismissed two complaints related to protests, both this Sunday and from Monday to Sunday next week. The city of Munich had previously banned demos for infection protection.

An event with around 120,000 people was supposed to take place on the Theresienwiese this Sunday. Despite a request from the Senate, the organizer has not provided any credible proof of its real desire to hold these announced meetings, indicates the press release from the administrative court.

Unlike previous meetings in Munich and the Leipzig meeting, the demonstrations of November 8-15 in Munich were not mentioned on the web pages and social networks of the “lateral thinking” movement. It is also not clear that these events are announced or prepared in any way, the court continued. No other legal recourse can be brought against the resolutions.

The complaints of the “lateral thinkers” were directed against the decisions of the Munich Administrative Court. This confirmed the ban imposed by the city on Friday and rejected an urgent request from organizers. The court referred to the infection protection law. The “lateral thinking” movement has protested the Corona measures for months – the distance requirements and the mask requirement are often ignored.