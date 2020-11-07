C-V2X: FCC may soon approve bandwidth to connect Qualcomm chips between smart cars

Qualcomm is getting closer to rolling out its new connection for smart cars, but one of the main obstacles to that is the FCC, which has to define what frequencies and how it will be done. Now find out the details and how it can change the world of smart cars as we know it.

The approval of C-V2X or Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything seems to be getting closer and closer to the FCC. Indeed, recently Ajit Pai, who heads the agency, published an overview of the rules on the 5.9 GHz spectrum that will be used for the new connection which is expected to revolutionize the automotive sector.

To further clarify this issue, the WCCFTech website spoke to Mr. Dean Brenner, senior vice president of spectrum strategy and technology policy at Qualcomm, who is at the forefront of C- deployment efforts. V2X.

One of the main challenges, Brenner said, is convincing the agency that the C-V2X won’t interfere with WiFi, since the two use similar frequencies. Indeed, WiFi U-NII-4 is at the frequency between 5.850 and 5925 GHz and the decision of the FCC would be to limit the range to a maximum of 5.895 GHz, while 5.9 GHz would be for exclusive use of the C-V2X.

It should be remembered that the C-V2X is not relatively new, it was already presented by Qualcomm in January 2019 and the first tests were carried out in April of the same year by it with Audi and Ericsson. The added advantages are really great: more safety and speed in traffic with the communication between vehicles and signs, as Brenner explains in the interview:

“The primary objective of C-V2X technology is to improve safety on roads and highways for drivers, for the vehicles themselves and even for pedestrians.”

Brenner also said the C-V2X chips that will be used in cars are already pretty much ready, with just approval from the FCC and its 5 commissioners, which could take place on November 18, when the next meeting of the organism should take place.

In the interview, it was also revealed that the first cars equipped with the C-V2X chips are expected to appear in China in late 2020 and early 2021 if approval takes place in November. Additionally, Ford has committed to deploying the technology in its cars starting in 2022.

According to Qualcomm, the biggest concern at the moment is that the WiFi will not interfere with the communication of the C-V2X, but tests have already pointed out that the technology used is very effective and secure, as long as the FCC maintains its position on the 10MHz band. with the other 20 for this connection, where the upper 5.9 GHz band would be used by the C-V2X.

Are you looking forward to using a car with a C-V2X chip?

