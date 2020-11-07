To process speech, the brain prefers visual rather than acoustic cues when sound quality is compromised. A UNIGE team shows that the phase of neural vibration signals is important for this brain selection process.

Lips hear or read? Brain vibrations come into play. © UNIGE / Thézé



Interpret language (language is embodied language. In other words, it is the act of a subject. When language refers to the concept of code, language refers to that of the body. Language is singular and engages in an act of …) one Person, the brain (The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses, controls many bodily functions, including motor skills voluntarily and …) is based on the auditory and visual system: it listens (on a Sailboat is a sheet of rope that is used to adjust the angle of the sail in relation to the longitudinal axis of the sailboat and, consequently, the angle of incidence of the wind on the …), observe the movement of the lips and facial expressions. Neuroscientist from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is the public university of the Canton of Geneva in Switzerland. It was published in 1559 by Jean Calvin under the name Académie de Genève as …) (UNIGE), supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation, to show how the brain decides in a study published in Science Advances for the use of acoustic or visual cues. Neural vibration signals are involved in this selection process. More precisely, it is a phase shift of 300 milliseconds of these vibrations that determines which sensory channel contributes more to the perception of speech.

For this study, Piere Mégevand and his colleagues at UNIGE Raphaël Thézé and Anne-Lise Giraud used an innovative device with audiovisual illusions. Volunteers were placed in front of a screen (a monitor is a common output device on a computer. This screen shows the information the user has entered or requested and …) on which a The virtual character may have spoken confusing sentences such as “There is nothing allowed drink / there is nothing to see “. In some of the sentences spoken by the character, the neuroscientists created a conflict between what the volunteers saw and what they heard. For example, the character pronounced a “b” but his lips formed a “v”. The volunteers were asked to repeat the sentence they understood while their brain activity (the term activity can denote a job) was recorded by the EEG.

Audiovisual illusions

UNIGE scientists observed that in most cases the volunteers repeated the correct sentence if the acoustic and visual information matched. On the other hand, in the event of a conflict, the volunteers relied on either the hearing index or the visual index. For example, if they heard a “v” but saw a “b”, the perception was dominated by the acoustic cue in about two thirds of the cases.

The sensory channel is determined in advance

The researchers linked these findings to the electrical activity in the brain in the cortex (In biology, the cortex (Latin word for cortex) refers to the superficial or peripheral layer of organic tissue.) Posterior temporal and occipital. They observed that about 300 milliseconds before there was a match or conflict between auditory and visual information, phase (the word phase can have many meanings, it is used in many fields, and mainly in physics 🙂 of vibration (is a vibration a movement or a periodic fluctuation. The vibrations are either constant amplitude or attenuated. They answer the same equations regardless of the domain.) The brain differed between the volunteers who followed the visual index and those who did so followed the hearing index.

“We have known since the 1970s that the brain seems to choose visual cues over acoustic cues in certain situations, and all the more so when the signal (general terms A signal is a simplified and usually encoded message. It exists as objects. With certain shapes. Light signals are used …) Hearing is impaired, for example in the case of noise (in common sense the word noise comes close to the main meaning of the word sound, let’s say the vibration of the air, which helps create an …) environment can lead. We can now show that neural vibrations are involved in this process. Her exact role, however, remains a mystery, “explains Pierre Mégevand.

Publication:

This research (scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. Research through metonymic extension …) is published in Science Advances – DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.abc6348

Contact:

Pierre Mégevand – Faculty of Medicine (medicine (from the Latin medicus, “that heals”)) is the science and practice (art) related to the organization of the human body (anatomy), its …) – University (A. The University is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and its transmission (higher studies). In the United States, in …) of Geneva – pierre.megevand at unige. CH

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!