Flying machines on the water and dry food from the bag

Les Sables-d’Olonne (dpa) – The one-handed circumnavigation of the Vendée Globe begins every four years in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France. Along with the Olympic Games, the America’s Cup and the Ocean Race, it is one of the four most important races in the world of sailing.

For the first time, a German is there: Boris Herrmann, who is Hamburg by choice. The starting shot will be given on Sunday at 1:02 p.m.

RACE: The ninth edition since the first in 1989/1990 leads a record fleet of 33 boats (27 men, 6 women) to and from Les Sables-d’Olonne once in the world. Each sailor sits alone in the boat, there is no stopover. 24,296 nautical miles (44,996 kilometers) must be covered in about two and a half months. It passes the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leuwin and Cape Horn.

MEANING: In 2016, the Vendée Globe was the second French sporting event after the World Cup and before the Tour de France. Almost 2.5 million spectators came to the port of departure and destination.

HEROES: The Vendée Globe is the birthplace of the hero of French sailing. A non-Frenchman has never won the most important one-handed race in the world. Britain’s Alex Thomson (46) is one of the favorites with “Hugo Boss” in the fifth attempt. Likewise, the French Jérémie Beyou (“Charal”), Charlie Dalin (“Apivia”), Thomas Rettant (“LinkedOut”) and Kevin Escoffier (“PRB”). Briton Samantha Davies (“Heart Initiatives”) has a chance to be at the top.

BOATS: High-tech 18.25 meter Imoca class yachts are used for sailing. Boris Herrmann’s “Seaexplorer – Yacht Club de Monaco” is one of 19 foilers that come out of the water on wings and look like futuristic flying machines with octopus arms. Side effects: extremely loud background noise, violent movements of the ship. The boats are controlled by autopilots and reach top speeds of 40 knots (74 km / h).

RECORDS: The fastest is last year’s winner Armel Le Cléac’h with 74 days, 3 hours, 36 minutes. Now the mark must be pressed within 70 days. The oldest participant is Jean Le Cam (61, “Yes We Cam”) in his fifth participation. The youngest to start his second race is the Swiss Alan Roura (27 years old, “La Fabrique”).

DRAMEN: Two sailors have died in the 31-year history of the race. In 2009, Frenchman Jean Le Cam had to wait 16 hours inside his overturned yacht at Cape Horn until his competitor Vincent Riou saved him. 167 starters have tried since the first, only 89 have arrived at the finish.

WORKING DAY: Sailors are aboard sailors, strategists, sail trimmers and repairers in one. During maneuvers, they take care of storing a few hundred kilos of goods for optimal weight distribution. Most of the time, they are seated in movable, padded pilot seats.

EAT AND SLEEP: Freeze-dried foods are eaten out of the bag, slept for a maximum of three or four hours a day, divided into short units. A few square meters of living space are available.