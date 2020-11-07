BusinessHealthIndustriesInternationalLIfestyleSci-TechSports

5G Market Report- Demand and Service Revenue Forecast | SK Telecom, STC, Sunrise, Swisscom

mandm November 7, 2020

ReportsnReports added 5G Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. 5G Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. 5G Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Batelco

DT

Du

EE

Elisa

Etisalat

Korea Telecom

LG

LGU+

Ooredoo

Optus

Samsung

SK Telecom

STC

Sunrise

Swisscom

and more..

Single User License: US $ 3495  

Table of Contents
List of Exhibits
Executive Summary/Key Summary
Section 1: Global Overview
Mobile 5G revenue evolution
Mobile 5G subscription evolution
Section 2:Regional Trends
Mobile 5G in in in North America
Mobile 5G in Asia-Pacific
Mobile 5G in Europe
Mobile 5G in Africa and Middle East
Mobile 5G in Latin America
Appendix
Related research
Contact information

