5G Market Report- Demand and Service Revenue Forecast | SK Telecom, STC, Sunrise, Swisscom

5G Market Report offers analysis of the growth opportunities in the mobile 5G market, looking at the current state of play and examining the main growth drivers in five different regions. The report includes the following sections:

At year-end 2025 there will be 2.7 billion 5G mobile subscriptions worldwide. This will be equivalent to 26.3% of total global mobile subscriptions. Asia-Pacific will account for the largest share of worldwide mobile 5G connections with 63% at end-2025, followed by Europe, North America, Africa & Middle East and Latin America. LATAM is the only region where mobile commercial 5G services are not available yet. We do not expect this situation to change in 2020.

– Global Overview: this section provides a general analysis of mobile 5G adoption and revenue trends globally in 2019-2025, looking at the main growth drivers for the period.

– Regional trends: five regional profiles are presented – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa & the Middle East and Latin America – providing 2019-2025 mobile 5G adoption forecasts, growth drivers and the revenue opportunity. This section also covers key regional mobile 5G developments including commercialization plans, spectrum allocations and use cases.

– In 2025, North America will be the region where 5G technology makes its biggest contribution to the regions mobile service revenue, while Europe and APAC will rank second and third, respectively.

