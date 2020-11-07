Greens present plan against Islamist threats

Berlin (AP) – After the attacks in Dresden, France and Austria, green politicians are calling for decisive action against Islamist threats. Newspapers from the Funke media group reported on an eleven-point plan by federal leader Robert Habeck and national green politicians.

“The dangers must be constantly and closely watched. Staff should be augmented where necessary for 24/7 protection from major threats, ”the newspapers from the plan quote.

According to Funke, he anticipates that Islamist threats that circulate freely despite an arrest warrant should be immediately withdrawn from circulation. “To this end, open arrest warrants must be systematically applied.” If possible, those at risk should be evicted.

The authors of the document called on Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to systematically ban affected Salafi associations and to monitor suspicious cash flows more closely. The green parliamentary group wants to present its global concept in the fight against Islamist terrorism in the coming week.

CSU parliamentary director in the Bundestag Stefan Müller accused the Greens of having prevented deportations so far. He is delighted that this is now recognized as a necessity. “This is why I call on the Greens to abandon their blockade of safe countries of origin. In this way, threats from North Africa or the Caucasus can be expelled more quickly, ”Müller told the German news agency. Anyone who commits a criminal offense as a foreigner in Germany or is classified as dangerous must be deported to their country of origin. “I call on the Greens to work with us to create the conditions for faster expulsions.”

Security authorities regard people as dangerous if they trust politically motivated acts of violence, which can include terrorist attacks. On Monday evening, a 20-year-old supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization killed four people and injured more than 20 others. The assassin was then shot dead by the police. On Friday morning, investigators searched the homes of five young men in Germany. You are not considered a suspect, but you are said to have had direct or indirect links with the Austrian assassin or with each other.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told “Welt” (Saturday): “We need to step up exchanges with European and international partners, also with regard to the identification and monitoring of potential threats.” Terrorists are extremely well connected. “We need to be better connected.”

Bundestag Home Committee Chair Andrea Lindholz (CSU) also called in the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Saturday) a common European strategy for dealing with people at risk. “This terror applies to all of Europe and must therefore be fought at European level.” According to the Germany editorial network (RND / Saturday), during the conference of federal and state ministers of the interior in early December, the preventive detention of people at risk will be discussed.