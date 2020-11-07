Smart Christmas: Positivo Launches New RGB LED Strips with WiFi and Google Assistant Support

Positivo Casa Inteligente has just launched another option for those who want to give a new look to their work or leisure space at home: the new smart strips with RGB and multi-temperature lighting.

In total there are two models with 3 meters in the RGB version, which allows to change their colors and 5 meters in the multi-temperature version, which has preset tones between white and yellow (warm, medium and cold) with 950 lumens of ‘intensity. The RGB version supports 16 million colors with a power of 30W.

Both have easy installation with a sticker that is already included and connect the strip to an outlet and WiFi to use. Since they are relatively large, especially in the 5 meter version, it is possible to cut it for use in more than one room.

Band control is done by Google Assistant or even Amazon Alexa, which can be connected to the Positivo app, which is necessary for any middleman and has several options for customizing the lighting.

Positivo also points out that the package contains a complete kit for installation, eliminating the need to purchase additional accessories to use the bands. The kit contains:

A source; Control with WiFi connection; Connector cover; An LED strip; Quick installation guide.

The suggested prices are R $ 329 for the LED strip and R $ 449 for the multi-temperature version. Both are already available for purchase on the Positivo Casa Inteligente site, as well as the vintage lamps and the 360º camera launched in September by the brand.

