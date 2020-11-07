Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan conquers more places

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – According to President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army has placed another 16 places under its control in the struggle for the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh. “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Aliyev wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

According to Azerbaijani sources, the number of areas recovered has risen to more than 200 cities since the start of the military operation. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia have not confirmed this. They conceded only minor and insignificant territorial losses. Independent review is not possible.

According to information from Nagorno-Karabakh, the fighting continued with full engagement across the front line, regardless of the last agreed firebreaks. The strategically important region around the town of Shushi, which was bombed by Azerbaijani troops, was the hardest hit. The attacks were successfully repelled and heavy losses were inflicted on the enemy, he said.

Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh recently spoke of more than 1,100 soldiers killed in their own ranks. Azerbaijan does not provide any information on military casualties due to censorship provisions imposed during martial law. There were only 92 civilians killed. In Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, more than 50 casualties among the population have been reported.

The conflict has been going on for decades. Azerbaijan lost control of the area of ​​about 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago, most of whom are Christian Armenians from Karabakh. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. The region is controlled by Armenia, but under international law it belongs to Islamic Azerbaijan, which can count on its “brother state” Turkey in the conflict. Russia is considered the protecting power of Armenia.