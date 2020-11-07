Android 11: Home Assistant 3.0 launched with even more shortcuts to the power menu

Android 11 launched in early September for multiple devices, and one of its big innovations was the shortcuts in the power menu, which allow you to control smart devices. However, they are somewhat limited, as they depend on Google Home to function. Now, an app called Home Assistant promises to expand the capabilities of this feature.

Home Assistant arrives at version 3.0 and now allows many new shortcuts to the power menu of Android 11, which should be very useful for many users. Among them are scripts, which are predefined actions that can be performed by simply pressing a customizable button that can be added to the menu.

Automations can also involve other areas of the system, such as changing the phone’s ring style when an alarm sounds, so you don’t miss any notifications received after waking up.

The app also adds monitors to the system, which can show details about the last notification received, Android restarts, and what happened to your connected devices.

Finally, the app receives visual improvements in widgets and news, such as media control which you can see above. With it, you can control everything that is read on a connected device.

There are lots of other options available, like a button to turn all sensors on or off on devices so that you aren’t heard through your smart speakers all the time, for example.

In conclusion, it is worth remembering that you must have Android 11 installed on your phone to use all these functions, if you have not yet updated with it, it is worth checking this list with the confirmed phones for receive the new version of the Google system.

Home assistant

Developer: Home Assistant

Free

Size: 10M