More than half of cinemas in Portugal risk closing due to pandemic

The industry association says the situation is serious and that, if nothing is done, the effects will be felt by the end of the year.

The rooms had 70% breaks.

“We are going through a dark period, for which no one is responsible, and we must find solutions, which allow us all to overcome this, under threat of closure”, warns António Paulo Santos, president of the Portuguese Defense Association. of Audiovisual Works (FEVIP). At stake, the new measures imposed by the government, closing at 10:30 p.m., but also the whole pandemic which has kept thousands of spectators away from the theaters.

“If these companies close, and we are talking about more than 50% of cinemas that can close until the end of the year, we no longer have an eclectic and cultural offer on the national territory and that the Portuguese love see ”, explained António Paulo Santos to the Lusa agency, quoted here by“ the Observer ”.

The evening sessions were the only ones that in some way were profitable. “To give you an idea, if I show a movie in a room, only in the light spent about three thousand euros. Usually in a theater today, if you earn 500 or 600 euros at the box office, that’s a lot, ”he continues.

Until September, the Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual revealed that there were 71% losses compared to 2019, both in number of viewers and in turnover.

“This incongruity has reflexes and is perverse. I am not against the government, but you have to think about the whole ecosystem. It is coming to an end and now we will find support measures for the sector, so that when it reopens, it will continue to function and allow it to survive during the period of closure, ”calls António Paulo Santos.