Finalist Ludwigsburg kicks off new season with victory

Ludwigsburg (AP) – The MHP Giants Ludwigsburg started the 55th Bundesliga basketball season with a clear victory.

The finalist won at home against BG Göttingen with 100: 73 (54:30). Ludwigsburg’s best pitcher was Jaleen Smith with a strong 24 points, Göttingen’s most accurate was Galen Robinson Jr. with twelve points.

The hosts, coached by coach John Patrick, dominated the game from the start and took a double-digit lead early in the first quarter (16: 4). Göttingen managed to clear his way up to five points in the first section, but after two more races from Ludwigsburg the game was already decided at half-time (54:30).

Even before the start of the season, postponed due to the pandemic, the first three games were postponed. Due to positive corona cases, the matches scheduled for this weekend by Medi Bayreuth, the Gießen 46ers and the promoted Niners Chemnitz had to be postponed indefinitely.