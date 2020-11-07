Corona Vaccinations: A Joint Approach of Federal and State Governments

Berlin (dpa) – Federal and state health ministers have decided on a common approach to Corona vaccinations. The Senate health department in Berlin announced on Saturday.

The Conference of Health Ministers (GMK), chaired by Berlin Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) and Federal Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), agreed on a uniform and coordinated procedure for the provision of vaccines. Friday night’s joint resolution provides, among other things, that the federal government buy and finance vaccines and that federal states set up vaccination centers.

The vaccines would be delivered by the Bundeswehr or the manufacturer. The vaccination doses are to be distributed according to the proportion of the population in the countries which set up vaccination centers under their own responsibility. For example, the respective association of statutory health insurance physicians could be involved.

A total of 60 locations can be assumed nationwide. Delivery of vaccination doses is only possible at a limited number of locations in each state for storage and transport, according to the decision. Locations must be determined by November 10. According to information, the federal government covers half of the costs of the vaccination centers.

“Once a vaccine has been approved, a limited number of available vaccine doses can initially be assumed,” the decision text reads. First of all, particular risk groups should be taken into account. Mobile vaccination teams should also be used. People to be vaccinated must provide proof that they are authorized. “Participation in vaccination is voluntary,” he continues.

“It is good that the federal government and the federal states shoulder their responsibilities together. The jointly agreed vaccination campaign is a decisive step in dealing with the pandemic, ”said GMK President Dilek Kalayci. “The Länder bear a great responsibility in setting up vaccination centers. The federal government creates the uniform and technical framework for this. “