Fischer excited about Haaland: “The left foot is amazing”

Berlin (dpa) – German football legend Klaus Fischer is totally excited about young Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and trusts the Norwegian to have such a successful career as Robert Lewandowski.

“Even though he’s so young, he’s already shown what he’s capable of. His left foot is amazing, ”the former Bundesliga striker said in media group Funke of the BVB striker.

“His strength and speed are impressive,” the 1982 former scorer and runner-up said of the 20-year-old Norwegian. “At his age, I don’t know anyone who plays with such force.” Haaland and Lewandowski are among the key players in the best Bundesliga game between BVB and FC Bayern Munich on Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky).

To reach the Polish star’s level at Bayern, Haaland still needs to improve, Fischer said. “He doesn’t have a header like Lewandowski, his right foot is not as good as Lewandowski’s left,” said the 70-year-old. “And when the spaces are tight, he struggles. He has to work on it. “

At the same time, the former legend of the Schalke striker campaigned for BVB defender Hummels to return to the national team. “Mats Hummels has stabilized, he’s playing excellent again, is in good shape and is even scoring goals,” said Fischer. “But he is no longer allowed to play for Germany because Jogi wants to rebuild himself. You really have to laugh. “

National coach Joachim Löw no longer nominated Hummels, Thomas Müller and Jerome Boateng for the DFB selection in 2019 due to a generational change. “Maybe there is that in the club, but there is no rebuilding in the national team,” Fischer said. “The player who is currently in good shape must play.”