Biden extends lead – US awaits decision

Washington (AP) – In the United States, there is no final decision on the future president, even three days after the last polling stations close. But there are plenty of indications that President Donald Trump will have to leave the White House after four years.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden led in four of the five contested states on Saturday. In the particularly competitive state of Georgia, he was able to extend his lead a bit. In view of the impending victory, Biden called on his compatriots to unite. “We may be opponents, but we are not enemies,” he said.

In a speech from his headquarters in Wilmington, the 77-year-old said it was time to let go of his anger. At the same time, Biden, who served as vice president under Barack Obama for eight years, was certain of victory. “We will win this race with a clear majority and the nation behind us.” But he refrained from declaring himself the winner, as Trump (74) had done prematurely on election night. Since then, the Republican has repeatedly spoken of fraud – without evidence. In the meantime, there have been criticisms about this in their own party.

Biden announced that with possible future Vice President Kamala Harris, he had already started preparing to take over government affairs, including taking action against the corona pandemic. Americans who are already dead can no longer be helped – but “we can save many lives in the future.” Biden accuses Trump of failing in the Corona crisis and causing the deaths of many Americans. The number of new infections each day reached record highs of more than 120,000 this week.

The tally of Tuesday’s election results continued. In the current state of the race, Biden would only have to win the state of Pennsylvania with its 20 voters to secure the majority of the 270 voters needed for victory. After the races already decided in the majority of American states, he already has at least 253 votes. He was also leading in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. In contrast, things looked good for Trump in North Carolina and Alaska – which, however, would not be enough for him.

The tally is lagging behind in this year’s U.S. election due to high turnout and the corona pandemic. Many states have adjusted their rules on postal voting, among other things, so as not to put voters at risk of infection at the polling station. Millions of Americans have used it. The president is not elected directly in the USA, but by an electoral assembly (Electoral College) in December. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

Trump has already made it clear that he does not want to accept defeat and that he wants to defend himself against it with a wave of lawsuits. “I had such a head start in all of these states until late election night, only to see all that length miraculously disappear as the days go by,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Maybe all the lead will come back as our legal process progresses!”

Trump poses as a victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any evidence to support his claims. The president announced that he would fight defeat all the way to the Supreme Court. Trump’s team legal director Matt Morgan said Friday, “This election is not over.” In Trump’s party, however, there are now criticisms of the president’s behavior. Several prominent Republicans have urged to obey Democratic rules. There is no concrete evidence of massive electoral fraud.

In the other states, the situation on Saturday morning (10:00 a.m. CET) was as follows:

PENNSYLVANIA (20 voices):

In the northeastern state, Trump at times led with over 700,000 votes at the start of the count. But Biden increasingly caught up with the postal vote tally and took the lead on Friday. He now has nearly 29,000 votes ahead.

GEORGIA (16 votes):

In the Southeastern state, Trump initially led with more than 300,000 votes. During the count, the lead melted. Biden now has over 7,000 votes ahead. It is less than 0.1 percentage point. If a new tally is expected, each vote must be re-analyzed, which could take until the end of November. Democrats haven’t won Georgia since 1992.

ARIZONA (11 voices):

The AP News Agency and Fox Television had slammed the state against Biden early on election night. Other media have held back. During the countdown, Trump was able to catch up. Biden recently held a lead of nearly 30,000 votes.

NEVADA (6 voices):

In the desert state with the gambling stronghold of Las Vegas, Biden looked like limited success. He led the last time with over 22,600 votes.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

In the East Coast state, Trump led with more than 70,000 votes, which Biden could hardly catch up with. Special feature: In North Carolina, postal votes are always counted, which are received before November 12 – nine days after polling day. A result was no longer expected on Friday. Alaska, where there were no results either, is considered a safe bank for Trump.