Corona in Europe: Stricter Measures and Mass Tests

Bratislava (dpa) – Due to concerns about the effects of a second corona wave, several European countries are tightening their protective measures against the virus again starting this weekend.

The Latvian government declared a month-long state of emergency on Monday. Slovakia, meanwhile, is continuing its nationwide mass testing. According to the government’s plan in Bratislava, a large part of the 5.5 million inhabitants are to be subjected to a second rapid antigen test. All residents between the ages of 10 and 65 are welcome to do so. Only regions of the country that showed very few infections in the first round no longer have to participate.

Participation in the unprecedented action in Slovakia is voluntary. Starting Monday, however, anyone who cannot show a negative test result will be subject to a strict curfew. They are not even allowed to go to work.

In a first round last weekend, more than 3.6 million people were tested for the corona virus. More than 38,000 people who tested positive have been quarantined, who would otherwise have spread the infection undetected, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

Lithuania is now entering a partial lockdown for the first three weeks. Gourmet shops are only allowed to sell outdoors until November 29, leisure, cultural, entertainment and sports facilities are to close as much as possible, and events and gatherings in public places are prohibited. In addition, a mask requirement applies in almost all public spaces.

In Poland, too, other restrictions on public life will apply from Saturday: cinemas, theaters and museums will be closed – as will shops in shopping malls – except for grocery stores and pharmacies. All schools are moving to distance education. The conditions should apply until November 29.

In Greece, a three-week lockdown applies to the whole country from Saturday. Starting at 6:00 a.m., all stores except supermarkets, pharmacies and other essential businesses must close. There is a nighttime curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Anyone wishing to shop or visit the doctor during the day should notify the authorities by text message. Mask requirements apply everywhere.

Denmark is issuing far-reaching restrictions in the North Jutland region, fearing the spread of a coronavirus mutation that has occurred in mink. In the municipalities of Hjørring, Frederikshavn, Brønderslev, Jammerbugt, Thisted, Vesthimmerland and Læsø, restaurants, pubs and other places must close from Saturday. New measures are expected to come into force on Monday.

In Denmark, at least 214 people have been infected with variants of the coronavirus that originally appeared in mink since June. 200 of the cases have been detected in the North Jutland region, according to the Danish health institute SSI. Sars-CoV-2 was found in 216 breeding facilities across the country on Friday. The cluster 5 virus type classified as of concern has so far been found in five plants and twelve people.

The Danish government on Wednesday ordered that all mink in the country – around 15 to 17 million animals – be slaughtered. According to the SSI, the cluster 5 virus can be transmitted to humans.

Meanwhile, Latvia has declared a state of emergency for the second time due to the spread of the corona virus. The Riga government declared a state of emergency on Friday November 9 to December 6. From Monday, catering establishments are only allowed to sell outside the home, leisure, entertainment and sports facilities are to be largely closed, and events and gatherings in public places are prohibited. At private events, only a maximum of ten people are allowed to assemble.