📰 Are web surveys less reliable? Three things to know

The polls gave Joe Biden a comfortable lead in the race for the US presidency. However, the results are tighter. How can this discrepancy be explained? Should we blame the pollsters or the internet polls?

A portrait that will always be imperfect

No survey can be perfect. A sample for 1000 people the "error rate" is estimated at plus or minus 3%, 19 times out of 20. That is, there is still a one in 20 chance that poll results will differ more than 3% from the actual vote rate.

This margin of error can be reduced by increasing the sample size. This is what internet surveys make possible which now represent around 80% the set of surveys. Your results should therefore be closer to the "truth", but they have other limits.

1 – The limits of the samples

The equations used in order to calculate the margins of error, it is assumed that the sample reflects the diversity of the population that we want to study. We want to avoid, for example, reaching too many people from the same age group or the same neighborhood. With a telephone poll, this is easy because you can literally call phone numbers random in a list of defined profiles.

However, respondents to the Internet survey are not chosen randomly from the general population. Sounders form groups of dozens, if not hundreds, of people who are a reflection (a reflection in physics is the virtual image created by the mirror reflection of an object on a surface …) of the population and that they are quick and easy for surveys. So it’s not really a coincidence. There is a risk of bias as it is not certain whether the respondents are representative of the population.

And even if respondents make sure that demographic trends are reduced, the fact remains that respondents in these web groups are often more politically active. According to a survey by the research center (Scientific research mainly refers to all measures that have been taken to generate and develop scientific knowledge. By …) Pew in 2016 they would have more opportunities in the US. United to be Democrats, single and childless.

On the contrary, some survey companies claim that internet surveys are more reliable than phone surveys because they are better able to calibrate the composition of the panels to represent the population.

In 2015, a literature search of the institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example the perimeter …) National scientific research (Research scientific refers primarily to to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge (in the broader sense …), qualified Internet surveys are in turn very promising if their methodological limitations are taken into account and if they are used “with rigor and discernment”.

2 – Are internet surveys less fair?

All the categories taken together, the surveys match the survey results well, if we are to believe a study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior in 2018. After analyzing 30,000 polls for 351 general elections in 45 countries (land comes from the Latin pagus, which denoted a territorial and tribal subdivision with a limited extent (on the order of a few hundred km²), subdivision of the Gallo-Roman civilian population Like the civitas the …) between 1942 and 2017, the authors concluded that from time to time the pollsters are wrong (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world.) For others, but that nothing indicates a reliability crisis (a system is reliable if the probability of fulfilling its mission over a certain period of time corresponds to the survey given in the book of …).

However, the study does not say anything about the best practices, between classic phone polls (where the voter speaks to a real person) and robot calls (the interview is conducted over the phone but the questions are asked by a robot) or web polls ( much more often than before, as people respond less and less to telephone surveys).

Claire Durand, professor in the Sociology Department of the University of Montreal (The University of Montreal is one of the four higher education institutions in Montreal, Quebec. It is one of the ten largest universities in Canada …), a specialist in survey analysis, underlined in one Interview with La Presse that in this year’s American elections (A year is a unit of time which is the duration between two events of an event related to the revolution of the earth around the sun.), Everything (The all-inclusive as a set of what exists is often interpreted as the world or universe.) As in 2016, automated telephone surveys seem to have been more accurate than web surveys. Automated surveys are more likely and have representative samples.

During the previous campaign (The landscape, also called rural environment, denotes all built-up inhabited areas, it contradicts the concepts of city, metropolitan area or urban environment. The landscape is characterized …) President, the automated calls were slightly better than the others Methods and were wrong on average (the average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the magnitude that each of …) by 2.8 points against 3.2 to 3.9 for the others, underlined by experts, including Claire Durand, in a “Post-Mortem” published in 2018.

However, the quality of web surveys can vary greatly from company to company (in math and logic, a variable is represented by an icon. It is used to mark a role in a formula, a predicate, or …). The other concluded the 2016 Pew survey, which found “significant differences” in the quality of the methods used to form respondents.

The aggregation point of polls and election predictions FiveThirtyEight by the American statistician Nate Silver was found taking into account the entire last decade (a decade corresponds to ten years. The term is derived from the Latin words of decem “ten”. And annus “year.) That “Personal” calls seem a little better than others as long as they contain cell numbers, but the difference is small.

3 – The cell phone problem

The problem of cell phone numbers is not a small detail. The website ranks companies that conduct phone interviews without the reassurance that cell phones are included, just like companies that make robot calls. Conversely (In mathematics, the inverse of an element x of a set endowed with an internal law of composition, denoted by multiplication, is an element y such that x y = y x = 1, si …), a company that conducts robotic, online, and telephone surveys (including cell phones) receives an A; and a pollster who uses only regular phone calls (including cell phones) receives an A +.

By including cell phone numbers, phone surveys allow all households to be reached at random, like in the days when everyone had a landline at home (A house is a medium-sized building intended for the home of one family or even several, without being regarded as a residential building.). The lack of cell phones has cut off pollsters from part of the population.

judgment

Overall, polls are reliable, but web polls raise doubts. Probe shots (A space probe is an unmanned vehicle that is sent by humans to examine objects in the solar system and, for some, the space beyond. Survey. On the other hand, the demand for online surveys appears to be doomed if a large number (the concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the “Grammatical Number” article) of people continues to fail to answer the question. Phone.

