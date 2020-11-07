📰 Have we discovered the hidden matter of the universe?

Astrophysicists estimate that almost 40% of the ordinary matter that makes up stars, planets, and galaxies goes unobserved and remains hidden as hot gas in the meandering cosmic web. Scientists of the institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example the perimeter …) of astrophysics (astrophysics (from the Greek astro = astre)) and physics = physics ) is an interdisciplinary branch of astronomy mainly concerned with …) Space (CNRS / Université Paris-Saclay) has demonstrated this matter for the first time (matter is the substance of which every body is made up a tangible reality. Its three most common states are the solid, …), which was hidden thanks to a statistical study (a statistic is at first glance a number calculated over a sample, it is the result of …) innovative data (In information technology (IT), data is a basic description of a thing, a business transaction, an event, etc.) at the age of 20. Your results will be published in Astronomy & Astrophysics on November 6, 2020.

Simulated image of the emission of the gas contained in the filaments of the cosmic web in the X-ray range.



The Galaxies (Galaxies is a quarterly French magazine devoted to science fiction. With this title it had two existences that were taken over by two other galaxies …) are distributed in the universe (The Universe is everything exists and the laws that regulate it.) in the form of a network (A computer network is a set of devices that are connected to each other for information exchange. Analogous to a network (a network is) a “small …) complex of nodes, which are interconnected by filaments and are themselves spaced apart by cavities. This is called a cosmic web. Its filaments would contain almost all of the ordinary matter called baryonic, in the form of a diffuse and hot gas. But the weak signal ( General terms A signal is a simplified and generally coded message that exists in the form of objects with certain shapes, light ignals are used …) come from this phase (the word phase can have multiple meanings, used in different fields and mainly in physics 🙂 scanty gas means that in practice 40 to 50% of baryons are missing.

It is these missing baryons, hidden in the filament structure of the cosmic web, that Nabila Aghanim, CNRS researcher, is pursuing (The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST ).) At the Institute for Space Astrophysics (CNRS / Université Paris-Saclay), Hideki Tanimura, his postdoc, and her colleagues. In a new study funded by the project (A project is an irreversible obligation with an uncertain result that cannot be reproduced identically a priori and needs support and …). ERC ByoPiC report a statistical analysis that shows for the first time the emission of hot baryons in the range of the X-rays that populate the filaments. This result is based on the signal stacking in the X-ray range from the ROSAT survey of around 15,000 large cosmic filaments identified in the SDSS galaxy survey. The team therefore used the spatial correspondence between the position of the filaments and the associated X emission to make the presence of hot gas in the cosmic web tangible and to measure its temperature for the first time (temperature is a physical quantity that is associated with measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In everyday life it is related to …).

This result confirms previous analyzes by the same research team (Scientific research primarily refers to all measures taken to generate and develop scientific knowledge. In the broader sense, etc.), based on indirect evidence of the hot gas in the cosmic web about its effect on radiation ( Radiation, synonymous with radiation in physics, refers to the process of emission or transfer of energy involving a carrier particle.) Fossil (A fossil (derived from the noun of the verb) Latin fodere: fossil, literally “that which is excavated “) is this …). It paves the way for more detailed studies that, thanks to better data quality, make it possible to test the evolution of gas in the filament structure of the cosmic web.

Bibliography:

First statistical evidence of the X-ray emission of filaments from cosmic orbits.

Tanimura, H .; Aghanim, N .; Kolodzig, A .; Malavasi, N .; Douspis, M. November 6, 2020, A & A. 2020, A & A, 643, L2.https: //www.aanda.org/component/article? Access = doi & doi = 10.1051 / 0004-6361 / 202038521

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!