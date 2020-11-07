Zorc: Haaland tied with Lewandowski

Berlin (dpa) – BVB sporting director Michael Zorc has described Bayern football star Robert Lewandowski (32) as a ‘perfect striker’, but sees his own striker Erling Haaland (20) at the level eyes.

“Erling is now certainly further than Robert at 20,” said Dortmund sporting director from “Bild”. However, it is difficult to compare players whose age difference is so large. Lewandowski has become a perfect striker over the years. “I really trust Erling to do it all because he has this extreme inner drive to constantly want to improve. Irrepressible greed. “

Tonight (6.30 p.m. / Sky) longtime rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will meet at the Geister Summit. Zorc answered the question of whether there was still money left to top up in winter due to corona losses with “no”. He believes that all clubs feel right now that this crisis, as in almost all areas of society and the economy, is leaving deep traces and is still leaving it behind. “And I believe that for economic reasons we have relatively little leeway.” Additionally, Zorc has made it clear that he is planning with Jadon Sancho for the entire season.