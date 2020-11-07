LIfestyle

National Geographic to air three documentaries on viruses and pandemics

rej November 7, 2020

There are three productions that show the challenges present in the face of a virus, with a particular focus on Covid-19.

“The Virus Hunters” opens a special issue.

Pandemic figures continue to rise, in Portugal and around the world, and since Wednesday, November 4, most of the country has been living with stricter rules. The pandemic will last and in addition to the precautions to be taken, information is still useful to fight it.

With this in mind, National Geographic has prepared a special issue in which will be discussed viruses, the challenges of fighting a pandemic and the new coronavirus in particular. Here there are not only the downsides, but also a bit of history and how viruses have changed our lives. Those interested can already mark November 23 on the agenda. In all, three documentary programs will be broadcast. The special session begins at 10:10 p.m. with three different proposals running until around 12:30 a.m.

To open we have “Os Caçadores de Virus”, the channel’s exclusive documentary. Viruses were once considered a threat to humanity, but at the same time they have played a decisive role in evolution, creating and shaping the human species.

It follows “Contagion: From Ebola to Covid-19”, with lessons from the recent past. Here we find a retrospective of the warning signs of the Ebola virus crisis, which also affected the international population in 2014.

Closing of the special issue is “Breakthroug: The fight against the virus”, accompanied by scientists, virus hunters, doctors, detectives and public figures, while trying to fight against this new coronavirus, whose impact is making to feel in the whole world, in health but also in the economy and the common life of people.

