FC Köln cannot win despite their header in Bremen

Bremen (AP) – When 1. FC Köln last won a Bundesliga match, Corona did not play a major role in Germany and spring was upon us.

The Rhinelander won 2-1 at SC Paderborn in early March and even dreamed of a bit of Europe. But since then, after a dramatic sporting decline, the Cologne squad have waited in vain for a three-point victory and after seven game days of the new season they are already in the middle of the relegation battle.

In a 1: 1 (0: 0) match at Werder Bremen on Friday night, a home goal by Bremen captain Niklas Moisander (67th minute) was not enough for FC to win. Former Cologne Leonardo Bittencourt secured a converted penalty eight minutes before the end for Bremen’s deserved 1-1. After that, the Cologne team hesitated, but at least brought the draw over time. The revenge of the embarrassing 1: 6 on Matchday 34 of last season, which saw the Bremen side jump to relegation at the last minute, also failed to materialize.

“We all aspire to a victory. But we all see the team trend. In terms of feelings, not much would have happened today without the penalty, ”said FC coach Markus Gisdol. But compared to the 1: 2 against Bayern Munich a week ago, the appearance on the Weser was a step back in terms of play. Offensive, the Rhinelander hardly took place, the fact that a goal against his camp had to serve as a head was symptomatic.

After the international break, the Cologne team will face Union Berlin. If there is still no win, the club’s negative record is established with 18 games without a win. But Gisdol doesn’t want to think about it. “I have no doubts that we will get our first victory soon.”

Bremen, on the other hand, remained undefeated in the sixth game in a row – but they weren’t really happy with that. “Because we really wanted to win the game,” said Christian Groß. “The point is too low for today, but I still regard the overall situation as positive,” said Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt. “We are taking action with the team and scoring points which is great.”

But to get three points again after three draws, the hosts also acted too unimaginably offensively. Milot Rashica’s first start-up largely failed. The Kosovo forward, whose last-minute switch to Bayer Leverkusen failed, only improved in the second half but was substituted after just over an hour.