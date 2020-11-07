AKK calls on losers in CDU power struggle to work together

Berlin (dpa) – CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urgently called on the future losers in the power struggle to get the party leadership to support the winner.

The CDU will only be able to hold the elections next year “successfully if this party and the Union as a whole truly stay together. And until the last man and the last woman together roll up their sleeves and fight, ”Kramp-Karrenbauer said Friday night at a virtual convention of the local political association CDU and CSU. Bundestag elections and six national elections are scheduled for next year.

That’s why she expects each of the three candidates to “work with the other two if they don’t win.” May the three unite, ”Kramp-Karrenbauer said. Former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen are running for his successor. She expects the party convention scheduled for January 16 “to send a clear signal: this party is entering this election year as one.”

Merz had accused “the establishment” of the CDU after the postponement of the party conference initially scheduled for December 4 in Stuttgart because of the Corona situation earlier this week of wanting to prevent it. He made serious personal allegations, especially against Laschet.

In view of the pandemic situation, the CDU board wants to decide on December 14 how a party congress can take place on January 16. Kramp-Karrenbauer said the party headquarters was preparing everything to make the party convention on January 16 legally possible. All options would be discussed, from a face-to-face party convention to a digital party convention with the option of legally secure digital voting, to a digital party convention with a shortened and pragmatic postal voting procedure. .

The three candidates for the presidency of the party announced their positions Friday evening during a “digital conference” organized by the Saxon CDU. CDU boss and Saxony Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer said: “We want to have a candidate for chancellor who will reform this country again, who will ensure that his own entrepreneurial activities and activities have a chance. We don’t want a domineering state. He described the candidates as ‘three remarkable people’ who shaped the CDU.

Merz called for an “innovation leap” in Germany, especially during the Corona crisis. “I want us to become the most modern party in Germany.” In the eastern federal states, Merz is considered the grassroots favorite for the party presidency. Röttgen said that after the construction of the East, there must now be a “construction of Germany” for Germany to be ahead in digital technologies in 2025. Laschet cautioned against the polarization of society in view of the corona pandemic. “We have to make sure that our society does not separate.”

The head of state of the CDU in Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, supports Laschet’s candidacy alongside Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn in the race for the federal presidency of the CDU. “I’m a fan of the Laschet / Spahn team,” Günther told the editorial network in Germany. Both are said to have proven successful in the Corona Crisis. The head of government in Kiel demanded the solidarity of the defeated candidates. “It is important that the losers support the winner and come together. The commitment in this direction will have to be made before the party congress, ”said Günther.

CSU boss Markus Söder called on the Union for Unity and the CDU presidential candidates to treat each other with care. In the end, only a closed CDU / CSU could claim political leadership, said the Bavarian Prime Minister of the “Rheinische Post”. There are three respectable candidates for the presidency of the party with different temperaments which also represent different content. “But let’s all treat each other with care and value each other. I also advise this on the relationship between CDU and CSU. Because every wound takes time to heal. And from January we won’t have much time for the healing process, so we shouldn’t let it go that far, ”Söder said.