Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows infected with coronavirus

Washington (dpa) – According to media reports, one of the most important employees of US President Donald Trump has been infected with the corona virus. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had tested positive for the virus, broadcasters CNN and CBS as well as the “New York Times” newspaper unanimously reported overnight.

The White House declined to comment when asked. Meadows accompanied Trump on Tuesday – election day in the United States – when election officials visited Arlington, near Washington. The “New York Times” reported that Meadows’ test was positive on Wednesday.

Trump organized mass rallies with thousands of supporters during the election campaign against the recommendations of health experts. Most supporters followed the president’s lead and wore no masks. Trump himself had been tested for the corona virus in early October and treated in hospital for his Covid 19 disease. Upon his return to the White House, he called on Americans to “be not afraid” of the virus. During the election campaign, he repeatedly pointed out that the United States was almost over the mountain in the crisis.

The pandemic has killed more than 236,000 people in the United States – a country of about 330 million people. The number of new infections every day is reaching new heights. The previous record of 126,480 new infections was recorded on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday, with 102,831 cases, the 100,000 infection mark was exceeded in one day for the first time. Over the past few days, more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded.

Trump’s challenger Joe Biden accuses the president of failure in the corona crisis. He accuses her of being responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans. According to the latest figures, Democrat Biden is well ahead of the incumbent Republican in the election.