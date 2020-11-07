Favorite election Biden promises more unity in America

Washington (AP) – Ahead of his likely victory in the US election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called on Americans to unite.

“We may be opponents, but we are not enemies,” Biden said, as the last votes after the presidential election were counted. It’s time to put your anger aside and heal together as a nation. Biden leads in important states and is on his way to victory.

Biden showed little doubt about his victory in his appearance on Saturday night. “We will win this race with a clear majority and the nation behind us,” he said in his hometown of Wilmington.

This is also evidenced by the current figures for the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, where he leads. At the same time, Biden stressed that he will not declare himself the winner yet. Incumbent Donald Trump had previously claimed victory for himself and claimed without evidence that Democrats were trying to steal the presidency by fraud.

Biden said at the same time that he and vice-candidate Kamala Harris had already started work on measures against the corona pandemic, among other things. Americans who have already died can no longer be helped – but “we can save many lives in the future,” the 77-year-old said. Biden accuses Trump of failing in the Corona crisis and thus needlessly causing the deaths of many Americans. The number of new infections each day reached record highs of more than 120,000 this week.

The tally of Tuesday’s election results continued. In the current state of the race, Biden would only have to win the state of Pennsylvania with its 20 voters to secure the majority of the 270 voters needed for victory.

After the races already decided in the majority of American states, the former vice-president of Barack Obama already has at least 253 votes. He was also leading in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. In contrast, things looked good for Trump in North Carolina and Alaska – which, however, would not be enough for him.

The tally is lagging behind in this year’s U.S. election due to high turnout and the corona pandemic. Many states have adjusted their rules on postal voting, among other things, so as not to put voters at risk of infection at the polling station. Millions of Americans have used it.

The president is not elected directly in the USA, but by an electoral assembly (Electoral College) in December. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

Trump (74) has already made it clear that he does not want to endure defeat and, among other things, wants to defend himself with a wave of lawsuits. “I had such a head start in all of these states until late election night, only to see all that length miraculously disappear as the days go by,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Maybe all the lead will come back as our legal process progresses!”

Trump poses as a victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any evidence to support his claims. The president announced that he would defend himself against defeat with a whole series of lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court. Trump’s team legal director Matt Morgan said Friday, “This election is not over.” There are now criticisms of Trump’s behavior after the election in Trump’s party. Several prominent Republicans have urged to obey Democratic rules.

There is no concrete evidence of massive electoral fraud. Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observers concluded they “found no evidence of systemic problems.”

In the other states, the situation on Saturday evening (04:00 CET) was as follows:

PENNSYLVANIA (20 voices):

In the northeastern state, Trump at times led with over 700,000 votes at the start of the count. But Biden was increasingly catching up with the mail-in vote count and taking the lead on Friday. More recently, it had a lead of over 27,000 votes – around 0.4 percentage point.

GEORGIA (16 votes):

In the Southeastern state, Trump initially led with more than 300,000 votes. During the count, the lead melted. On Friday, Biden had a lead of more than 4,000 votes, less than 0.1 percentage point. If a new tally is expected, each vote must be re-analyzed, which could take until the end of November. Democrats haven’t won Georgia since 1992.

ARIZONA (11 voices):

The AP News Agency and Fox Television had slammed the state against Biden early on election night. Other media have held back. During the countdown, Trump was able to catch up. Biden recently held a lead of around 30,000 votes.

NEVADA (6 voices):

In the western state – with the gambling stronghold of Las Vegas – Biden looked like limited success. He led the last time with over 22,500 votes.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

In the East Coast state, Trump led with more than 76,000 votes, which Biden could hardly catch up with. Special feature: In North Carolina, postal votes are always counted, which are received before November 12 – nine days after polling day. A result was no longer expected on Friday. Alaska, where there were no results either, is considered a safe bank for Trump.