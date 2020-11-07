Bobic wants spectators to return to the stadiums

Sports

Stuttgart (AP) – Sporting director Fredi Bobic of Bundesliga soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt wants an early return to games with spectators.

“I have the impression that the vast majority of the population has adhered to the regulations in an exemplary manner. From now on, politicians must not turn it over, otherwise the measures will be more and more questioned, ”said Bobic in an interview with the“ Stuttgarter Zeitung ”and the“ Stuttgarter Nachrichten ”.

Out of a total of 207,000 spectators in the first three matchdays of League One and League Two, there has not been a single proven corona case. Nonetheless, the stadiums were “closed again overnight,” Bobic said ahead of Eintracht’s game at his former club VfB Stuttgart on Saturday (3.30pm / Sky). Politicians must therefore question the proportionality of their measures.

