Biden: will win the election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is clearly ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump in the vote count and is confident of victory. However, a final election winner has yet to be declared.

Wilmington (dpa) – Given his lead in important states in the US election, Joe Biden was confident in the victory. “We will win this race with a clear majority and the nation behind us,” he said. At the same time, he stressed that no winner has yet been declared.

Biden is well ahead of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the current vote count. Trump had already claimed victory on election night. The president attributes Biden’s advance to voter fraud, for which there is no evidence. So far, no major TV channel or AP news agency has declared the winner, as is done in the United States after the presidential election.

Biden reaffirmed that if he wins, he will be president of all Americans – including those who did not vote for him in the election. “We can be adversaries, but we are not enemies.”

He and his runner-up, Kamala Harris, are aware that there is great tension after a “difficult election” like this year. Yet we must remain calm and patient while all the votes are counted. Biden assured voters, “Your vote is counted. I don’t care how hard people try to prevent this. I won’t allow it. “

The 77-year-old added: “I have never been so optimistic about the future of this nation.” Biden made it clear that with the current state of the race, the voices of about 74 million Americans have given him a strong mandate to act against the corona virus, for the economy, against climate change and racism. structural. “You want the country to come together and not tear it apart,” he said, looking at voters.