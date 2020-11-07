Duel of exceptional talent: Haaland against Lewandowski

Erling Haaland vs. Robert Lewandowski. In the duel between the best teams Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, the focus is on the goalscorer. The values ​​of the two professionals speak for themselves.

Dortmund (dpa) – Who decides on the top of the league? In the duel between industry leaders Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern on Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky), the two scorers Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski could make the difference. The two exceptional strikers are currently in great shape.

When it comes to the numbers, there’s a lot to be said for veteran Lewandowski. The twelve-year-old Pole has so far scored twice as many goals as Haaland with ten goals this season. The former BVB pro is the first player in league history with a double-digit number of hits after five match days. In addition, he has three assists in front of Dortmund (2). Lewandowski also likes to score against his former club: 16 times in twelve league games so far.

On the other hand, Haaland, who is only 20 years old and who scored a competition record on November 4 with his 13th and 14th goals in Bruges after only eleven Champions League matches, is convincing as a master of efficiency. On average, the Norwegian doesn’t even need three shots on goal for a goal. In this regard, Lewandowski is clearly behind with more than five shots on goal per sense of accomplishment. Even with Haaland’s dream rate of just 81 minutes per goal, the Bayern forward (106 minutes per goal) cannot keep up.

Michael Zorc considers that a comparison of the two professionals is inappropriate. “They are too far apart in terms of age for us to make any comparisons,” commented the BVB sporting director. He did not hide his great appreciation for Haaland: “We are happy to have Erling. He’s not only good for us because of his goals, but also because he radiates willpower with every fiber and is obsessed with success.

It cannot be ruled out that someone else decides the game. In the last two Bundesliga and Supercopa duels, it was Joshua Kimmich of Munich who scored the decisive goals to bring the score to 1-0 and 3-2 for his side. “Joshua is an absolute professional. He’s a mental monster. He’s always in the game, he never gives up, ”Bayern coach Hansi Flick said congratulating the national player.