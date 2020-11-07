Demo “Thinking outside the box” in Leipzig

It will be a difficult task for the police in Leipzig: 27 protests in one day, tens of thousands of people from different camps and positions, right and left extremists – some can be violent.

Leipzig (AP) – The city of Leipzig and its residents face a complicated weekend during the partial lockdown: A total of 27 protests, meetings and rallies have been announced for today. 20,000 people are expected to attend the largest event of the “lateral thinking” initiative.

Since there are many counter-demonstrations, police say they are preparing for a “very intensive operation.” Some potential for radicalization can be seen from all sides.

The demonstration of “lateral thinking” had been moved by the assembly authorities from the central square of Augustusplatz to the car parks of the new fair – this area is about nine kilometers from the city center. In addition, an elevator planned in parts of the city center was banned. Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU) called the demonstration with the expected number of participants “an incalculable risk”.

The city ordered demonstration participants to wear mouth and nose protection and keep the distance minimum. In addition, pyrotechnics is not allowed, as is the dropping of leaflets.

The chairman of the Leipzig District Court, Michael Wolting, has made it clear that the courts are ready to crack down on serious misconduct during the protests. “The district court is ready with additional investigating judges who will order pre-trial detention for serious crimes. Police custody can be ordered to avoid administrative offenses of considerable importance, ”Wolting stressed.

“We are concerned about the number of people who deny the pandemic, trivialize it and reject the protective measures,” reads a message from the Leipzig church district. Therefore, a sign of responsibility, respect, solidarity and social cohesion in the pandemic should be placed on Saturday at ecumenical religious services in Leipzig. In the Propsteikirche, the Thomaskirche and the Nikolaikirche there are devotions with prayer for peace in the city as well as people affected by Covid 19 disease and their loved ones.

Support for the Leipzig police on Saturday comes from the Saxon riot police, the emergency services of eight federal states as well as the federal police and the state criminal investigation bureau. In addition, helicopters monitor what is happening from the air. The city advised its residents to avoid the city center given the large number of demonstrators on Saturday.