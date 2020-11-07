Suspended game continues – Biden clear favorite

Washington (AP) – The game in the United States continues after the presidential election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden was set to clinch victory on Friday after the Earl’s days took him a big step forward. US President Donald Trump has warned his challenger not to claim the post of president. There was no indication that Biden was up to the task. At first it was unclear what would become of a nationwide speech that had been announced for Friday evening (local time) and which many believed had been scheduled in hopes of an electoral victory.

In the current state of the race, Biden would only have to win the state of Pennsylvania with its 20 voters to secure the majority of the 270 voters needed for victory. After the races already decided in the majority of American states, the former vice-president of Barack Obama already has at least 253 votes. He was also leading in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. In contrast, things looked good for Trump in North Carolina and Alaska – which, however, would not be enough for him. But no major TV broadcaster or AP news agency has yet declared the winner.

The tally is lagging behind in this year’s U.S. election due to high turnout and the corona pandemic. Many states have adjusted their rules on postal voting, among other things, so as not to put voters at risk of infection at the polling station. Millions of Americans have used it.

The president is not elected directly in the USA, but by an electoral assembly (Electoral College) in December. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

Trump has already made it clear that he does not want to accept defeat. He warned Biden not to declare himself the winner of the vote. “Joe Biden should not falsely claim the office of president. I could also make this statement. Legal proceedings are only just beginning! Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday – though he had already claimed victory early on election night.

A little over half an hour later, Trump followed up with another tweet. “I was so far ahead in all of these states until late on election night, only to see all that length miraculously disappear as the days go by,” Trump wrote, despite the fact that such a shift in a election other than unusual. “Maybe all the lead will come back as our legal process progresses!”

Trump poses as a victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any evidence to support his claims. The president announced that he would defend himself against defeat with a whole series of lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court. Trump’s team legal director Matt Morgan said Friday, “This election is not over.” There are now criticisms of Trump’s behavior after the election in Trump’s party. Several prominent Republicans have urged to obey Democratic rules.

There is no concrete evidence of massive electoral fraud. Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observers concluded they “found no evidence of systemic problems.”

In the other states, the situation on Saturday evening (04:00 CET) was as follows:

PENNSYLVANIA (20 voices):

In the Northeast state, Trump at times led the count with more than 700,000 votes. But Biden was increasingly catching up with the mail-in vote count and taking the lead on Friday. More recently, it had a lead of over 27,000 votes – around 0.4 percentage point.

GEORGIA (16 votes):

In the Southeastern state, Trump initially led with more than 300,000 votes. During the count, the lead melted. On Friday, Biden had a lead of more than 4,000 votes, less than 0.1 percentage point. If a new tally is expected, each vote must be re-analyzed, which could take until the end of November. Democrats haven’t won Georgia since 1992.

ARIZONA (11 voices):

The AP News Agency and Fox Television had slammed the state against Biden early on election night. Other media have held back. During the countdown, Trump was able to catch up. Biden last held a lead of around 30,000 votes.

NEVADA (6 voices):

In the western state – with the gambling stronghold of Las Vegas – Biden looked like limited success. He led the last time with over 22,500 votes.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

In the East Coast state, Trump led with more than 76,000 votes, which Biden could hardly catch up with. Special feature: In North Carolina, postal votes are always counted, which are received before November 12 – nine days after polling day. A result was no longer expected on Friday. Alaska, where there were no results either, is considered a safe bank for Trump.