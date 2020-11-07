Sports

Maradona must be kept in the clinic after surgery |

Olivos (AP) – According to a decision from his doctor and family, Diego Maradona should continue to stay in hospital after surgery due to a brain hemorrhage.

“He wants to leave, but he will stay. It was a joint decision, ”her personal doctor Leopoldo Luque told reporters upon their arrival at the Olivos clinic north of Buenos Aires, where Maradona is being treated. “It was one of the few times Diego heard a ‘no’.”

Maradona will be kept in the clinic after having suffered several “episodes of confusion” due to the forced abstinence. “Diego is very difficult, very difficult,” added Luque. “You can’t imagine. We try to be stronger than him. “Maradona has struggled with addiction issues from alcohol and drugs on several occasions.

On November 3, Luque had operated on the 1986 world football champion for a subdural hematoma. It is a bleeding between the hard meninges and the brain. According to his team of doctors, the operation was successful.

Maradona was rushed to La Plata hospital a few days after her 60th birthday. At first, it was all about emotional stress, anemia and dehydration. During testing, the bleeding was discovered in the Argentine football legend.

