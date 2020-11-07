Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years?

Latest published market study on Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size, Share, Industry Report with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. Revenue for Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Market has grown substantially over the sex years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap. Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are ADEKA CORPORATION, AIXTRON, Applied Materials, Inc. ASM International, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq, Veeco Instruments Inc., ULTRATECH, INC., Encapsulix, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Oxford Instruments, ALD Nano Solutions, Inc., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc and Merck KGaA among others.

The atomic layer deposition (ALD) is the process of deposition of precursor materials on substrates to improve/modify properties such as conductivity, chemical resistance, and strength. It is also considered as sub-division of chemical vapour deposition (CVD) in atomic layer deposition, most of the time two chemicals are used for reaction generally called as precursors. Atomic layer deposition process is commonly used for fabrication of semiconductor devices. The atomic layer deposition process is based on sequential use of gas phase. Atomic layer deposition also used as a tool for synthesis of nanomaterials. The applications of atomic layer deposition include fabrication of microelectronics, deposition of gate oxide, deposition transition-metal nitrides, deposition of metal films and others.

Europe atomic layer deposition market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Picosun has introduced new PicoMEDICAL™ solutions for health care industry. this new launch helps company to earn more revenue

In December 2018, Kurt J. Lesker Company was awarded for their ability to effectively build and lead savvy organizations (Smart 50). This award made Kurt J. Lesker Company more popular.

In December 2017, Kurt J. Lesker Company was awarded a patent for its atomic layer deposition system. Due to this company has announced patent number 9,695,510 for atomic layer deposition system.

In June 2018, to accelerate chip performance, applied materials announces a major breakthrough within material engineering in this big data & AI era. Applied Material’s integrated material solution combines CVD, PVD & ALD on endura platform which will enables customer to speed the adoption of cobalt.

