Counting of late received ballots separately

The mail-in ballot dispute caused a stir in the United States. After Republicans went to court a third time, the Supreme Court has now rendered a decision.

Washington (AP) – In its first ruling after the presidential election, the United States Supreme Court ruled that in the state of Pennsylvania, ballots arriving after the polls close must be kept separate and counted .

This makes it easier not to include them in the final count if they need to be invalidated. Judge Samuel Alito made the rush Friday at the request of the Republicans. The authorities had already collected the ballots separately.

The dispute concerns mailed ballots that arrive within three days of election day on November 3. In Pennsylvania, they should still be taken into account.

Republicans sued him a third time. The US Supreme Court did not intervene before the election. Three conservative judges – including Alito – were at the same time willing to deal with the election day issue again.

One problem is that the extension was decided by the state Supreme Court. Conservative lawyers have therefore already advanced the argument that the judges of Pennsylvania interfered in the electoral process, to which they are not entitled.