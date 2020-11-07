International

Counting of late received ballots separately |

rej November 7, 2020

The mail-in ballot dispute caused a stir in the United States. After Republicans went to court a third time, the Supreme Court has now rendered a decision.

Washington (AP) – In its first ruling after the presidential election, the United States Supreme Court ruled that in the state of Pennsylvania, ballots arriving after the polls close must be kept separate and counted .

This makes it easier not to include them in the final count if they need to be invalidated. Judge Samuel Alito made the rush Friday at the request of the Republicans. The authorities had already collected the ballots separately.

The dispute concerns mailed ballots that arrive within three days of election day on November 3. In Pennsylvania, they should still be taken into account.

Republicans sued him a third time. The US Supreme Court did not intervene before the election. Three conservative judges – including Alito – were at the same time willing to deal with the election day issue again.

One problem is that the extension was decided by the state Supreme Court. Conservative lawyers have therefore already advanced the argument that the judges of Pennsylvania interfered in the electoral process, to which they are not entitled.

rej

Related Articles

October 8, 2020
23

Biologic Imaging Reagents Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide || Leading Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Guerbet, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

October 22, 2020
4

June 2020 Global Compressed Biscuit Coronavirus Impact Editon of Detailed Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Future Growth Companies, Opportunities and Challenges Orion, Guan Sheng Yuan, Nestle, Lotte, PanPan

October 22, 2020
5

Impact of Covid-19 on Electric Lunch Boxes Market 2020-2028 – LONGSTAR, LOCK&LOCK, THERMOS, SKG, Tupperware, Leyiduo, etc.

October 12, 2020
22

Workspace Stress Management Market Research Size Foreseen To Grow Exponentially | Leading Players – BHS.com, Whil Concepts, Inc., Workplace Options, Animo B.V., LifeDojo, Total Brain, Mindario, 2Morrow Inc.

Close