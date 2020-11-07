Intel Alder Lake, Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake emerge in new rumors with up to 8 cores and 24 threads

Under pressure from AMD with its Ryzen 5000 line and Zen 3 architecture, Intel has been working hard on its 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processors. Scheduled for Q1 2021, Team Blue’s new chips are based on Cypress Cove’s new cores, which blend elements of Ice Lake and Tiger Lake architectures, and promise to deliver instruction gains per clock of more than 10%.

However, these are not the only projects in which Intel is immersed. The Santa Clara giant is already developing its 12th-generation Alder Lake processor, which promises to rock the world of desktop processors by adopting a hybrid architecture, similar to that used in smartphone processors, for example.

Today, thanks to Moore’s Law is Dead, we released a slew of new information on the Alder Lake family, as well as the 13th Generation Meteor Lake and 14th Generation Lunar Lake lines. While these are still rumors, subject to change, there is credibility in reports from the chain, which had previously reported the use of Cypress Cove cores in the Rocket Lake line even before it was confirmed. Intel.

Intel Alder Lake

Defined as the successor to the Rocket Lake line, the 12th Gen Alder Lake has an official announcement slated for the second half of 2021, with a launch in early 2022. Using Intel’s mixed architecture, with Golden Cove cores for the high suite performance and Gracemont for the low power package, the Alder Lake series is expected to finally adopt 10nm among the company’s desktop chips, while retaining the monolithic design of current processors.

Despite the changes in their structures, expect high clocks, similar to those of the Tiger Lake family, in addition to the presence of integrated GPUs based on the Intel Xe architecture. The big advantage here is precisely in the use of several sets of cores, which will work in a different way from the traditional one.

According to reports, the line is expected to start from 6 + 0 configurations, with the first number being high performance cores and the second number being low power cores, intended for Intel Pentium and Core i3. The Core i5, i7, and i9 are said to have configurations of 6 + 4, 6 + 6, and 8 + 8, respectively.

Hyper Threading would only be present in the most powerful cores, and low power cores would function as additional threads, enabling what was called “Hybrid Threading”. So the 8 + 8 configuration, which should be used on a Core i9, would actually have 24 threads, including 8 cores and 16 threads from the high performance set, along with the less powerful 8 cores.

All these modifications should finally bring a respectable performance gain for the Intel Core family, in the order of 35% to 50% compared to the Skylake family (7th, 8th, 9th and 10th generations) and from 10% to 20% compared to Tiger Lake Chips (11th generation). Other great features include an LGA 1700 socket compatible with future generations (possibly Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake), support for DDR5, PCI-E 5.0 and higher memory.

Intel Meteor Lake

Little is known about the 13th generation Meteor Lake, which is expected to bring the long-awaited 7nm lithography to Intel processors. Interestingly, their cores codenamed Redwood Cove would be developed to be lithograph independent, i.e. they could be made in other foundries such as TSMC for example, which would actually be the one of Intel’s suppliers.





Another big novelty in the Meteor Lake range would be the use of stacked chip design with Foveros technology, already used in Lakefield processors. In addition, dedicated circuits for connections (I / O) would also be manufactured by other companies, including TSMC again.

Intel Lunar Lake

The most distant and lesser-known of the three, the Intel Lunar Lake family is expected to take on the company’s 14th generation, due only in 2023. References to the line were found in the company’s GPU drivers, which indicated the presence of Gen 12.9 graphics chips on processors. By comparison, Alder Lake processors are expected to use Gen 12.2 graphics, and Meteor Lake would feature Gen 12.7 GPUs. Other than that, the LGA 1700 socket should be maintained, although there is a possibility of change.

It should be remembered that while the richness of the details and the credibility of the source indicate that this data is real, it is important that we treat it so far as rumor. Even if they are true, unwanted events can occur and Intel can change its roadmap, as it has done in the past. Either way, the news is interesting and can be seen in its entirety in the Moore’s Law is Dead video below:

What about you, reader? Do you think Intel can take back the tech world with its future generations of processors? Tell us in the comments!