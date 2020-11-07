Bayern beat top Serbian club Roter Stern Belgrade

Munich (dpa) – Basketball players from FC Bayern Munich have reported in the Euroleague with a victory.

Eight days after the 82-100 loss to Real Madrid, head coach Andrea Trinchieri’s side won at home with 74:59 (33:31) against top Serbian club Red Star Belgrade. “It’s amazing what we played defensively. We have taken a step forward today, ”national player Paul Zipser told Magentasport.

The most accurate players at Bayern were newcomers Wade Baldwin and Nick Weiler-Babb with 15 points each. With five wins and two losses, the Munich team are tied for second place in Europe’s second-highest competition, with the top eight of 18 teams advancing to the final round.

The Bundesliga team started against the Serbs coached by former Alba coach Sasa Obradovic in a concentrated manner, allowed few easy points and entered the first quarter break with a narrow lead (18: 14). On offense, Bayern made a lot of small mistakes, but thanks to the solid continued defense, they entered at half-time with a narrow lead (33:31).

Even after the break, the game remained fierce, with neither team able to make a decisive escape before the final section. The Bavarians won it 19: 8 and took the important victory.

Bayern will continue in the Bundesliga on November 8. At the start of their tenth BBL season, Munich Rasta Vechta (6 p.m. / Magentasport) receives.