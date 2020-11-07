ASTRO A40 TR wins Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Special Edition in partnership with Ubisoft

Highlights of the Special Edition are its exclusive box with artwork of the new Assassin’s Creed, in addition to three themed labels that can be attached to the sides of the phone to personalize it and a digital copy of the new PC game. In addition, the ASTRO A40 TR is available in black and blue, keeping the same specifications as the traditional model.

Therefore, we have an accessory with a rugged look and construction, equipped with 40mm drivers that feature a frequency response between 20Hz and 20kHz. There is also a removable microphone, ASTRO Audio V2 technology, which promises the best gaming experience, removable pads and compatibility with new generation consoles.

The ASTRO A40 TR Special Edition Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already for exclusive pre-order by Kabum! at the suggested price of R $ 1,499.00. So far, there is no deadline for the phone to hit the market.