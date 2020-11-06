Zverev reaches the semi-finals at the Paris Masters

Paris (AP) – Headlines about his private life haven’t sidelined tennis professional Alexander Zverev from his path to success at the Masters tournament in Paris.

With the 6: 3, 7: 6 (7: 1) against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, the world number seven advanced to the semi-finals. There, the 23-year-old challenged Spain’s world number two Rafael Nadal on Saturday, who beat compatriot Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. Against Nadal, Zverev has won only one of six duels to date.

Against three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka, Zverev initially had surprisingly few problems in the quarter-finals. The German number one hit hard and secured the first break at 3-2. Although the US Open finalist again gave up his serve, he got the first set with two more breaks.

In the second round, Zverev fell behind, but prevented the set’s equalizer at 4: 5 and the opponent’s serve. In the tie-break, Hamburg was clearly the best player, won the first five points and progressed perfectly. In the second semi-final on Saturday, Canadians Milos Raonic and Daniil Medvedev of Russia will meet.

The Paris Masters are Zverev’s first appearance after his two tournament wins in Cologne. After that, there were mostly headlines about his private life. First, his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea had made it public that she was pregnant with Zverev. Then to Olga Sharipova, another former friend had reported assaults on her then boyfriend. Zverev dismissed the allegations in a statement on Instagram.