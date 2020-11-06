In December! Oi already has a date set for the mobile division auction

The auction that will define who will buy Oi Móvel already has a date. This Friday (6), judge Fernando Viana – of the 7th District Business Court of the city of Rio de Janeiro – established that the competition for the sale of the operator will take place on December 14 at 2:30 p.m.

The session will be held in virtual format – due to the novel coronavirus pandemic – and promises to be one of the most popular among Oi-defined UPIs to be dissolved. Proposals will be opened at the magistrate’s office on the date set.

The judge fully approved the conditions of the UPI Ativos Móveis auction. However, Viana stressed that the envelopes must be delivered within the specified time frame and sealed.

“As a market solution, the recovery companies proposed and obtained with the overwhelming approval of AGC, then ratification by the Court, the authorization to create and sell UPIs.”

Fernando Viana

Judge of the 7th District Business Court of Rio de Janeiro

Accepted participants will receive the link to access the hearing by email. They will also need to prove delivery with a receipt, which will be attached to the document. So far, the proposal he is leading concerns the consortium formed between the operators Claro, TIM and Vivo.

In addition to the mobile unit, the UPIs Torres and Data Centers had already been approved by the magistrate for November 26. InfraCo is slated for the first quarter of 2021, while Oi TV has yet to establish the auction format.

What are your expectations for the sale of Oi Móvel? Share your opinion with us!